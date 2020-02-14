Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,900 Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $161.75 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

