Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,400 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after buying an additional 328,620 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 97.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after buying an additional 258,424 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 2,469.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 116.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 138,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 36.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 226,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 790.07 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

