Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,071 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

CEQP stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,190.48%.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

