Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,500,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 833,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 575,462 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 804,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 576,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,271,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $15.18 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

