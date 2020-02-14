Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 6,990.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,288 shares of company stock worth $17,290,870. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $128.67 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.