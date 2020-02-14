Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.