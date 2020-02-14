Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

