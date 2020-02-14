Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.