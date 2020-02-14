Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.