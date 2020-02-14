Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 262.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

