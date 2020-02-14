Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $462,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 163,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,894,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

