Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $465,000 in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 373,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 54,004 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

CDNS stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $79.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,290,546. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

