Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $469,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $11,975,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

