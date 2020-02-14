Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

