Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,805 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 168.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.