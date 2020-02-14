Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Verisign by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Verisign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

