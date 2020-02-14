Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 91.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 12.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

CXO opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

