Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $313.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $172.98 and a 52 week high of $314.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

