Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $392.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

