Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $2,534,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 866,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,277,850.90. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $763,534.44. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

