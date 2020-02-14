Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.17% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,319,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $266.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.81. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $175.07 and a twelve month high of $268.12.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

