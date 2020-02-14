Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,200 JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

