Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,100 Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endava by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Endava by 46.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Endava by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Endava by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Endava PLC – has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.