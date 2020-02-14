Cavalier Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,788,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

