Cavalier Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $4,722,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

FLY stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

