Cavalier Investments LLC Buys Shares of 102,566 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IBUY opened at $53.94 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77.

