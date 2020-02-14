Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ opened at $233.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $234.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

