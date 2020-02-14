Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $3.43 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SKYY stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

