Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KLA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $178.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

