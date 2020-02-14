Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE SAFE opened at $52.63 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00. Insiders have acquired 229,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,886,922 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

