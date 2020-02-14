Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,806,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $338.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.70 and its 200-day moving average is $309.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $339.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

