Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 38,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Capital Southwest worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 95,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CSWC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

