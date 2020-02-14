Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $159.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

