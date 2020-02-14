Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC opened at $129.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

