Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 345,124 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $7,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 158,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

