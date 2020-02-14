Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

