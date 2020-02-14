Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

