Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

