Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $193,270,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

CRM stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 200.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

