Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $233,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,880,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $202.53 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $203.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

