Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,261,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,252,000 after purchasing an additional 206,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.65 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

