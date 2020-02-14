Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $116.64 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

