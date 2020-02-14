Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $655.67 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.09. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,150 shares of company stock worth $57,613,025. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

