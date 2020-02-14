Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,248,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 209,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

