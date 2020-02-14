Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.07 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

