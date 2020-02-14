Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 605 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

