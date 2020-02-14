Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 888 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 129.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,335 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

