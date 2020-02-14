Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

