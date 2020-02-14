Cedar Capital LLC Sells 222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,921.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

