Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $534.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.22 and a twelve month high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

